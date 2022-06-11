BN unaffected by action of Umno rebels in GE15: Ahmad Maslan

PONTIAN: The move by three Umno leaders to contest in the 15th general election (GE15) on either the opposition's ticket or as an independent candidate will not affect Barisan Nasional’s (BN) chances in the polls.

Dismissing the matter as ‘not a big issue’, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) said the numbers involved were small, and called on the party machinery to focus on helping the coalition towards victory for the people and political stability.

“Only three (rebelled). Just a few. The rest are okay. They (contesting on opposition's ticket or as an Independent) are those who are either on their eighth term, lost in their bid for the (party) division head posts or some other issues that need not be mentioned here.

“We are not expelling them on purpose, eight terms comes to about 40 years. (Tan Sri) Annuar Musa also has served for eight terms but he continues to lend his support (despite being dropped as a candidate) and that is good.

“The same with (Datuk Seri) Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz and (Tan Sri) Noh Omar who continue to back the party,” he told Bernama after a meet and greet session with the Chinese community in Benut here.

The three-term incumbent Pontian MP said there were still opportunities for those not selected as six more states, namely Kelantan, Kedah, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang, have yet to hold elections.

“So for Umno leaders not selected as parliamentary candidates, who continue to be loyal, the party leadership might still consider them to contest in the state elections... it’s not the end of the road for them,” he said.

Federal Territories Minister and incumbent Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, and incumbent Maran MP and Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib, who reportedly joined PAS, have decided to defend their respective seats on Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) ticket in GE15.

Another Umno leader and deputy minister, incumbent Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is contesting to defend the seat, and also the Titi Tinggi state seat in Perlis, both as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Ahmad hoped the Pontian constituents will continue to support and vote for BN for continued development in the area.

“I have taken care of my constituency the best I can. I return here every week without fail, regardless of whether I was an MP or not,” he said.

Ahmad will be involved in a four-cornered fight against Perikatan Nasional candidate Datuk Isa Ab Hamid, Shazwan Zdainal Abidin (Pakatan Harapan) and Jamaluddin Mohamad (Pejuang).

Polling is on Nov 19. -Bernama