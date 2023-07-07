BNM international reserves at US$111.4b as at June 30

KUALA LUMPUR: The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) fell to US$111.4 billion (US$1=RM4.466) as at June 30, 2023 compared with US$113 billion recorded on June 15, 2023

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves level has taken into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes.

It said the reserves position is sufficient to finance five months of imports of goods and services and is one time the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$99.2 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.7 billion), gold (US$2.4 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.7 billion).

Meanwhile, total assets stood at RM622.48 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM522.05 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.59 billion), loans and advances (RM23.60 billion), land and buildings (RM4.14 billion) and other assets (RM60.09 billion).

BNM added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM181.92 billion), currency in circulation (RM160.11 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM182.29 billion), federal government deposits (RM6.39 billion), other deposits (RM38.25 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM19.41 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM29.96 billion) and other liabilities (RM4.05 billion). -Bernama