BNM international reserves stand at US$112.5bil

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$112.5 billion as at April 29, 2022.

The central bank, in a statement today, said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.9 months of imports of goods and services and is 1.2 times of the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the international reserves are foreign currency reserves, which stood at US$100 billion as at April 29, as well as the International Monetary Fund reserve position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (US$6.0 billion), gold (US$2.4 billion), and other reserve assets (US$2.7 billion).