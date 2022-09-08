BNM raises OPR by 25bps to 2.5%

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia today increased the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to 2.50%.

This is the third consecutive rate hike this year.

“With the positive growth prospects for the Malaysian economy remaining intact, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to further adjust the degree of monetary accommodation. At the current OPR level, the stance of monetary policy continues to remain accommodative and supportive of economic growth,“ it said in a statement.

Inflationary pressures have remained high, due to elevated commodity prices and tight labour markets, despite continued easing in global supply chain conditions.

“Consequently, central banks are expected to continue adjusting their monetary policy settings, some at a faster pace, to reduce inflationary pressures,“ it added.

More to come...