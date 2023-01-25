BNM reappoints four Shariah Advisory Council members for another three years

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has reappointed four Shariah Advisory Council (SAC) members for a three-year term and appointed two new SAC members for a two-year stint with effect from Jan 1, 2023.

In a statement today, BNM said these appointments are in accordance with section 53(1) of the Central Bank of Malaysia Act 2009.

“The SAC comprises nine members with expertise and experience in Shariah, Islamic economics, law and finance,” BNM said.

The reappointed members include INCEIF University professor and new SAC chairman Prof Dr Ashraf Md Hashim, and International Islamic University Malaysia, Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance professor and new SAC deputy chairman Prof Dr Engku Rabiah Adawiah Engku Ali.

Other reappointed members are ISRA Research Management Centre executive director Datuk Prof Dr Mohamad Akram Laldin, and Lembaga Tabung Haji Hajj Advisory Committee member Burhanuddin Lukman.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed members are Federal Court former judge Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh and Permodalan Nasional Bhd head of shariah management Dr Ahmad Basri Ibrahim.

Other existing SAC members were Mufti of Selangor Datuk Setia Dr Anhar Opir, ISRA Research Management Centre director of research quality assurance and publications Dr Marjan Muhammad, and Zainal Abidin & Co. (Advocates and Solicitors) founder and senior partner Zainal Abidin Jamal. -Bernama