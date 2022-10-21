BNM's international reserves at US$104.5 bln as at Oct 14

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$104.5 billion as at Oct 14, 2022, sufficient to finance 5.5 months of imports of goods and services.

The reserves position is 1.1 times of the total short-term external debt, the central bank said in a statement today.

It said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$92.6 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.3 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$5.5 billion), gold (US$2.1 billion), and other reserve assets (US$3 billion).

The assets comprised gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM484.62 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.36 billion), loans and advances (RM23.64 billion), land and buildings (RM4.14 billion), and other assets (RM46.57 billion).

The central bank added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM151.79 billion), currency in circulation (RM157.63 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM168.61 billion), federal government deposits (RM15.16 billion), other deposits (RM34.49 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM10.02 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.7 billion), and other liabilities (RM4.84 billion).

-- Bernama