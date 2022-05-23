BNM’s international reserves at US$111.4 bln as at May 13

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$111.4 billion as at May 13, 2022, compared to US$112.5 billion a fortnight earlier.

The reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.6 months of imports of goods and services and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt, the central bank said in a statement today.

The main components of the international reserves are foreign currency reserves, which stood at US$111.4 billion as at May 13, as well as the International Monetary Fund reserve position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (US$6.0 billion), gold (US$2.4 billion), and other reserve assets (US$3.2 billion).-Bernama