BNM’s international reserves rise to US$114.7b

KUALA LUMPUR: The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has widened to US$114.7 billion (US$1=RM4.53) as at May 15, 2023, from US$114.4 billion as at April 28, 2023.

In a statement today, BNM said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 4.9 months of imports of goods and services and is 1.0 times the total short-term external debt.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$102.1 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights or SDRs (US$5.8 billion), gold (US$2.5 billion), and other reserve assets (US$2.9 billion).

Meanwhile, the central bank said total assets stood at RM620.02 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM506.33 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.21 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM2.63 billion), loans and advances (RM23.45 billion), land and buildings (RM4.14 billion) and other assets (RM71.26 billion).

BNM added that capital and liabilities comprised of paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM167.93 billion), currency in circulation (RM161.55 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM202.81 billion), federal government deposits (RM5.76 billion), other deposits (RM39.84 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM9.66 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.73 billion) and other liabilities (RM3.65 billion). -Bernama