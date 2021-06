KUALA TERENGGANU: After almost two years of anxiety following loss of income due to the Covid-19 situation, a passenger boat operator was determined to get his vaccine shot to stop the spread of infection.

Razali Abdul Ghani(pix), 71, said he had put aside his fears after hearing the negative comments about the vaccine and took the jab as he wanted to see Terengganu return to its glory days with the presence of local and foreign tourists.

“Initially I was scared because people were telling all kinds of stories about the the vaccine. But after I received mine without experiencing severe side effects, I now look at it differently and we should not be quick to believe all the false news.

“I urge everyone especially those working like me, to immediately register for the vaccine because in our line of work, we are faced with the public and tourists who come from various places, so we need to protect ourselves,” he told Bernama, here, today.

Razali, who has been a passenger boat operator since 1969, said he registered for the vaccine through the MySejahtera application last April and had received the first dose on June 2 while the second dose is due on June 23.

He said the decision to get the vaccine shot was his contribution to help stop the spread of infection in Malaysia with the hope that life would return to normal.

“Usually at this time of the evening I will be busy ferrying passengers, mostly tourists for a tour down the Terengganu River and I could then earn between RM60 and RM70 a day.

“But nowadays its been very quiet. The passengers I get are people living around Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus and they are not many. I would be lucky if I can make RM10 to RM20 a day,” he said.

Meanwhile, rickshaw puller Abdullah Mohamad, 66, admitted that he had not registered as a vaccine recipient because he does not know how to use a smartphone.

However he was eager to get the jab after hearing the experiences of his friends who already had theirs.

“Several other rickshaw pullers here have not registered too because we do not know how to register through MySejahtera and we hope someone would come to help us out soon.

“We are aware it is important to get the Covid-19 vaccine as we deal with the public and tourists and most of us are elderly people who are very much at risk,” said Abdullah who has 40 years experience as a rickshaw puller. -Bernama