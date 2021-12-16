Boat tragedy: Indonesian consulate opens hotline for families

KOTA TINGGI: The Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru has set up a hotline service to assist family members to get information on the boat capsize incident in the waters off Tanjung Balau here yesterday.

Its Information and Socio-Cultural Affairs officer, Andita Putri Purnama, said family members who want to know more about the incident and victims can call 016-7700378 or 017-7716866.

“The consulate will continue to coordinate with the enforcement agencies involved to monitor the progress of the search mission, as well as body identification at the Sultan Ismail Hospital,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to her, a consulate officer visited the scene and hospital yesterday.

“The victims are believed to be Indonesian nationals, but the autopsy process is ongoing at the hospital,” she added.

As at 10 am today, 18 bodies have been found, and Malaysian authorities are continuing with their search-and-rescue operations.