Boat tragedy: SAR operation for missing anglers resumes today

KOTA BHARU: The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate three missing anglers who are feared drowned after a boat carrying 20 people capsized following a storm about 10 nautical miles from the Kuala Kemasin Base Jetty, has resumed at 6 am today.

Kelantan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Captain Muhd Nur Syam Asmawie Yaacob, who is also the operation commander, said that the search for the third day today would be expanded, to a radius of 324 square nautical miles from where the boat was found.

“Today’s operation will be further intensified and MMEA has outlined specific sectors to facilitate the search.

“We have also sought assistance from Thai rescue agencies to conduct search operations in their area”, he said when contacted by Bernama here.

He said several MMEA boats and a Bombardier aircraft would be deployed to locate the three victims, identified as Arman Ismail, 43, Harun Daud, in his 60s and Che Wadi Bakar, in his 40s.

The five victims who died in the incident were Mohd Syahrizan Daud, in his 40s, Muhamad Zaki Muhamad Nordin, 19, Wan Aminudin Wan Hussin, in his 60s, a Thai national known only as Pokta, in his 50s and Ahmad Syafiq Che Alim, 30, while 12 others survived. -Bernama