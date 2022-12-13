Bodies of two drown victims in T’ganu recovered

KUALA TERENGGANU: The body of a three-year-old child who fell off a canal bridge in Kampung Kebor Besar, in Manir near here yesterday was recovered this morning.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) chief operations commander Mazimi Mohamad said Muhammad Sufi Eijaz Mohd Sobrey’s remains were found by a search and rescue (SAR) team at 11.34 am, some 500 metres from the location of the incident.

The victim and his brother had gone to the area to watch other children swimming when he was believed to have fallen into the canal.

His father’s immediate efforts to search for him proved futile and SAR operations went on overnight.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the body of a former Imam who fell into a prawn cultivation pond in Kampung Fikri di Setiu yesterday was recovered by a SAR team at 10.54 am today.

Setiu district police chief DSP Afandi Hussin said the body of Zakaria Mat Nong, 72, from Kampung Beris Tok Ku in Setiu was found about 1.7 kilometres from the spot where he fell.

He said the victim had slipped from the banks at 7 pm before villagers who witnessed the incident alerted the authorities. -Bernama