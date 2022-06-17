Bodies of two students feared drowned found

KOTA BHARU: The bodies of two Pondok Terusan Limbat students who were feared drowned while bathing in Sungai Machang Limbat near Pasir Tumbuh, here, yesterday evening, were found this morning.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the victims, Muhammad Zulhafiz Azman, 18, and Luqman Hakim Azman, 16, were found hugging each other at 8.40 am, some 20 metres from the location they were reported missing.

“Both of them were found floating about 10 minutes after the search and rescue operation resumed at 8.30 am,” he said in a statement.

He said the victims’ bodies were taken to the Forensic Unit of Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) Kubang Kerian for further action.-Bernama