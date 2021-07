KUALA TERENGGANU: The man whose body was found floating in Sungai Terengganu, near Kampung Banggol Cempedak, here yesterday, was confirmed negative for Covid-19.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief, ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din, said that the 36-year-old man was scheduled to remove his white quarantine wristband on July 18, but he could not be contacted by the Kuala Terengganu district health office.

“Upon the news of the discovery of the body that went viral on social media, the victim’s next-of-kin came forward to the Cabang Tiga police station to lodge a police report of a missing person at midnight.

“The victim was identified by his 38-year-old sister through physical identification at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital Forensic Unit this morning,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Abdul Rahim said no criminal elements were found on the body during the post-mortem.

The case has been classified as sudden death, and the body was claimed by the family at about 3 pm for burial. — Bernama