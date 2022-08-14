Body found floating off Penang Esplanade

GEORGE TOWN: The body of an unidentified man was found floating about 0.7 nautical mile northeast of Esplanade here yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Penang director Maritime Captain Abd Razak Mohamed said the body was found at 2.05 pm, clad in short pants and a white singlet.

“No identification documents were found on the body, which was sent to the Batu Uban marine police jetty before being taken to the Penang Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

He urged anyone with a missing family member or friend to come forward and help police identify the body.-Bernama