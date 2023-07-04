Body in suitcase: Nepalese man charged with murder of countryman

SHAH ALAM: A Nepalese man was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with the murder of his fellow countryman whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase by the side of the North-South Expressway in January.

Santosh Magar, 25, nodded his head in understanding as the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Sasha Diana Sabtu.

No plea was recorded from the accused as murder cases are under the purview of the High Court. The court also set May 22 for the re-mention.

According to the charge sheet, Santosh is accused of killing Raj Kar Ki, 48, at KM447 of the North-South Highway (PLUS) in Sungai Buloh and the charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Erneetha Kaur Baghwant Singh prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

On Jan 17, the media reported on the discovery of a human torso without a head, arms and legs and a black suitcase by members of the public in the area.

The head, legs and arms were found inside the suitcase. -Bernama