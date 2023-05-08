Body of a man believed murdered found in a sack

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a man, believed to be a murder victim, was found in a sack at a scrap metal yard in Taman Bukit Serdang, Selangor yesterday

Serdang district police chief ACP A. A. Anbalagan said the discovery of the unidentified man’s body was reported to the police by members of the public at 1.30 pm.

He said the man was believed to have been killed before being stuffed into a white plastic sack.

“(This case) is still under investigation. (Initial investigation shows) the body emanated no smell, so he probably died not too long ago,” he said here yesterday.

He said the victim’s body was sent to Serdang Hospital where an autopsy would be conducted tomorrow to determine the cause of death.

“Investigations are ongoing to track down all the identified suspects. The motive for the killing is still under investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code (for murder),” he said. -Bernama