BALIK PULAU: The body of a baby girl with umbilical cord still intact, was found in a drain in an area close to a durian orchard in Mukim 6, Pondok Upeh, yesterday evening.

The baby, believed to have been delivered by an Indonesian woman, was found at 2.30 pm after the police received a report from a doctor.

Southwest district police chief, Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said a report was received from a doctor at the Balik Pulau Hospital who treated an Indonesian woman for bleeding after she was believed to have given birth.

“The doctor, who treated the 35-year-old woman, found a placenta in her womb. However, she refused to cooperate when asked about the baby’s whereabouts. The doctor then lodged a police report.

“The woman told a preliminary investigation that she delivered a baby girl on Tuesday at 5 pm and claimed that the baby was lifeless. As she went out to bury the baby, it slipped from her grip and fell into the drain near her accommodation which is also her workplace,” he said when contacted here, today.

“The police will detain the woman once she completes her treatment at the hospital and the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code,” he added. -Bernama