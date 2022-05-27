Body of driver found after car plunges into Batang Rajang river

SIBU: The Fire and Rescue Department’s diving team today succeeded in retrieving the body of a man who drowned after the car he was driving plunged into the Batang Rajang river here last night.

Sibu Sentral Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Suna Kahar said the deceased was identified as Andy Ting King Dieng, 43, by his family members who kept vigil during the search at the scene of the tragedy near a hotel in Jalan Lanang here.

He said the dive operation involving eight Fire and Rescue personnel started at 8.57 am before the location where the car sank was pinpointed at 2.55 pm.

“The car was hoisted out using a crane at 3.49 pm and we found the victim still trapped in the vehicle and at 4.04 pm, the victim was successfully removed and confirmed dead by Health Ministry staff,“ he said when met at the scene.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Michael Tiang also rushed to the scene and offered his condolences to the victim’s family.-Bernama