Body of drowned Orang Asli man found this morning

ALOR GAJAH: The body of an Orang Asli man who was believed to have drowned while fishing was found at a former mining pool at Jalan Solok Menggong, Machap Baru at around 9.17 am today.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the victim, Jerrey Juli, 33, a Kampong Orang Asli Kubang Badak villager had gone to the location with two of his friends to fish.

“At around 6.30 pm, the victim was believed to have got out of the boat to straigthen the net and fell into the mining pool and failed to safe himself.

“His two friends tried to rescue him but failed, and they then related the incident at the Hutan Percha police station,” he said in a statement today.

Search and rescue efforts by a dive team from the Fire and Rescue Department could not be conducted due to bad weather and dark conditions that night. The body was discovered the next day after the search resumed at 8.30 am.

The body was taken to the Alor Gajah Hospital for an autopsy and the case has been classified as a sudden death, he added. -Bernama