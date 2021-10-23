Body of drowning victim in Subgai Besar found

SHAH ALAM: The body of a 38-year-old man who fell off the Sungai Nipah Jetty into the waters in Sungai Besar, near here, yesterday has been found.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor said the body was found by members of the public at 11.45 pm yesterday, about nine hours after the man was reported to have gone missing and feared drowned.

“The body was found at a depth of two metres, at a spot about three metres away from where he is believed to have fallen into the waters,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier news reports said the man fell off the jetty while washing his face.-Bernama