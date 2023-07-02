Body of ex-military ruler Musharraf flown to Pakistan for burial

ISLAMABAD: The body of Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf (pix) was on Monday flown into the country for burial, officials said, a day after the former military ruler died at a Dubai hospital.

Musharraf, 79, would be buried at a military graveyard in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Tuesday afternoon after funeral prayers, his family said, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

A key ally of the US in the war against al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, Musharraf ruled Pakistan between 1999 and 2008 after overthrowing an elected government in a bloodless coup.

A special plane carrying the ex-military strongman’s body landed at the airport in Karachi around 10 pm (1700 GMT), said Saif Ullah, spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority.

Musharraf had been in the United Arab Emirates since 2016, where he had been living in exile to avoid trial in connection with multiple cases.

In 2019, Musharraf was awarded the death penalty in absentia for high treason, making him the first dictator to be convicted by a Pakistani court.

However, the entire process was declared unconstitutional within a month and the sentence was overturned. -Bernama