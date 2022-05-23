Body of fisherman missing for a week found

KUALA TERENGGANU: The body of a fisherman who was reported missing in the waters of Chendering on May 16 was found floating about 28 nautical miles east of Kuala Terengganu this morning.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Terengganu director Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli(pix)said the body of the elderly fisherman, identified as T. Razali Wok, 74, was found by a group of local fishermen.

“MMEA Terengganu together with the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) Kuantan has mobilised efforts to bring the body to the Terengganu State Maritime jetty.

“We thank the complainants and request the cooperation of the community, especially the maritime community, to immediately report any emergency and misconduct to MERS 999 or Terengganu State Maritime Operations Centre at 09-6223657,“ he said in a statement today.

In the incident, the victim, who hails from Kampung Raja near here, was feared to have drowned after falling into the Chendering waters at about 5.30 am while returning from a squid-jigging trip with three friends, including the skipper.-Bernama