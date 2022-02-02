Body of foreigner found in Sungai Plentong

JOHOR BAHRU: The body of a woman believed to be a foreigner was found floating in Sungai Plentong, Jalan Masjid, Kampung Plentong Baru in Masai, here, today.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said his team received a report by a member of the public on the discovery of the body of a 64-year-old woman at about 10.45 am.

“Police are trying to trace a 33-year-old, believed to be the woman’s next of kin, who had lodged a missing persons report to help identify the body,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Mohd Sohaimi said the body of the foreigner has been taken to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for a post-mortem.

“Police are still investigating the case and at this stage, it (case) is classified as a sudden death report,“ he added.-Bernama