SIBU: The body of an Indonesian electrician, who was reported missing after the boat he was in with two others sank in Muara Payang, Sungai Rajang near Sarikei last Sunday was found floating near the Bintangor Town ferry jetty early this morning.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Station chief Mahmudin Narudin said the body, which was found about 11.3 kilometres from where the boat sank, was identified as that of Heriayansyah, 25, by his friends today at 9.15 am.

He said a call to help retrieve the body was received from the police at 1.56 am and a team of firemen from Bintangor went to the location. The body was later handed over to the police for further action.

In the incident at about 5.00 pm last Sunday, the victim and his two local friends boarded a boat on the Rajang River to journey from Sarikei Town to Muara Payang.

After about half-an-hour, their boat sank after being hit by waves resulting from a passing ship and the locals managed to cling to the fuel tank of the boat before being rescued by fishermen passing through the area. — Bernama