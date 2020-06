KOTA KINABALU: The body of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN)’s Leading Seaman Maslim Abdul Rahim, 35, who was killed in a crash at Jalan Ranau-Kota Kinabalu on Tuesday has been flown to his home in Semporna this morning.

The body was brought back in a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) EC 725 helicopter which departed the Kota Kinabalu International Airport Terminal Two at 8.05 a.m. this morning.

The body which was accompanied by Leading Seaman PAP 1 Mohamad Hafiz Md Nor is expected to arrive in Semporna at 9.35 a.m.

The post-mortem conducted on his body at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was completed at 2 p.m. yesterday.

Maslim who was from the Naval Region 2 (Mawilla 2) headquarters in Sandakan was among the three victims who were killed in a road accident at 1.03 p.m. on Tuesday.

Also killed were Able Seaman Mohamad Firdaus Mat Izan (Kluang, Johor) and Able Seaman Muhammad Arif Idris (Melaka); while one victim, Ordinary Seaman Vincent M Orel, was injured.

The bodies of Mohamad Firdaus and Muhammad Arif are expected to be flown back to Johor and Melaka today. -Bernama