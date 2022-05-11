Body of man believed to be foreigner found by the road in S'ban

SEREMBAN: The body of a man believed to be a Bangladeshi was found by the roadside at Kuari Batu 11 along Jalan Labu here this afternoon.

Nilai District police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said they received a call regarding the discovery at about 12.50 pm.

“Police found a copy of a Bangladeshi identification document believed to belong to the man. The location is surrounded by oil palm plantations,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim's body was sent to the Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital here for autopsy and the case was classified as sudden death.

Following that, Mohd Fazley urged members of the public with any information related to the incident to report it at the nearest police station or to contact investigating officer Inspector Mohd Nor Nikman Ahammed at 013-6262415.-Bernama