Body of man feared drowned in Tanjung Emas found

JOHOR BAHRU: The body of a man who was feared drowned after he was reported missing along with his father while looking for clams in the coastal area of Tanjung Emas near Muar two days ago (Sept 19), was found today.

Muar Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Jefri Jamal said the body of Muhamad Azwan Zainal, 25, was found at 9.30 am, about 3.8 nautical miles from where he was believed to have drowned.

“The victim’s body was taken to the Marine Police Jetty and handed over to the police for further action,“ he said in a statement, here, tonight.

The body of the victim’s father, Zainal Jerman, 61, was found yesterday at 3.25 pm in the same area.

The father and son were said to have headed to the coastal area of Tanjung Emas with two other friends to find clams at sea on a boat.

However, Zainal reportedly fell from the boat, and his son jumped in to save the latter, but both could not be found after the incident. — Bernama