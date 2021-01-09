Body of man reporting missing in Santubong found

KUCHING: The body of a man, who was reported last seen boarding a boat in Santubong last Sunday, was found today in the Trombol Beach area about 30 km from here.

According to a spokesman at the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre (PGO), the body of Samsudin Beden, 59, was found by villagers at 6.20 am today.

He said a search and rescue operation was mounted for the man, following a missing person report lodged on him last Sunday.

The victim , who was reported to have left his home at 5.50 am last Sunday, was last seen boarding a boat in Santubong to go to Kampung Lundu, and attempts to contact him went futile after that, he added. — Bernama