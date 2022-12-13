Body of man who jumped into Sungai Kedah found

ALOR SETAR: The body of a man, who reportedly jumped into Sungai Kedah here to avoid being arrested by the police at about 1 pm, was found this evening.

State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Senior Assistant Fire Commissioner Sayani Saidon said the body of the 45-year-old victim was found at 3.34 pm today following a search and rescue operation.

“Preliminary information received by the Operations Centre (PGO) at 1.07 pm found two male victims in difficulties in the river, but one of the victims was rescued.

“Meanwhile, the other victim was found drowned about 44 metres from the banks of the river in one metre-deep water at 3.34 pm,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said his team used a rescue boat and special ‘grappling iron’ equipment for search and rescue purposes.

“Ministry of Health (MOH) officials confirmed that the victim had died and his body was handed over to the police for further action,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the victim who drowned is believed to be one of three suspected drug dealers who tried to escape by jumping into the river to avoid arrest.-Bernama