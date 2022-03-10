Body of missing fisherman found washed up on Pulau Jerejak

GEORGE TOWN: A fisherman, who was believed to have fallen from his boat in Jelutong waters, was found drowned when his body washed up on the beach of Pulau Jerejak near here yesterday.

Penang Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Captain Abd Razak Mohamed said the body of Mohd Shahrul Mansor, 37, who was reported missing last Saturday, was discovered by the public at 12.45 pm yesterday before they were notified through MERS 999.

“The victim whose address is in Simpang Ampat, Seberang Perai Selatan near here is believed to have fallen from a boat in Jelutong waters while out fishing.

“It is believed that at the time of the incident, the weather was bad and it was based on a police report received by the Jelutong police station. The body of the male victim was found fully clothed and sent to Penang Hospital for an autopsy,“ he said here today.

He advised the maritime community not to go to sea in foul weather but if need be, they should wear a life jacket.-Bernama