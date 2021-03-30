Body of missing man found on roof of workshop in Meru

SHAH ALAM: The body of a 54-year-old man who was reported missing since Friday, was found on the roof of a metal grille workshop in Kampung Bukit Kapar, Meru, yesterday.

Klang Utara district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the maggot-infested body was found by members of the public before alerting the police at 7 pm.

She said the victim, who had been hired to do paint job at the premises a week ago, was believed to have fallen from a mango tree near the shop.

“A witness told the police that the deceased was seen climbing the mango tree several times to pluck the fruit and he was believed to have done the same before falling on the roof and losing consciousness until his body was found.

“Preliminary investigation found no criminal element in the case,” she said when contacted here today.

Nurulhuda said the case was classified as sudden death, pending the results of a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Hafisham Mohd Noor, when contacted, said a distress call on the incident was received at 7.45 pm.

He said fire and rescue personnel had to conduct sanitisation work before bringing the body down. — Bernama