Body of missing soldier at Sungai Pahang found

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army today confirmed that the body of the soldier who went missing in Sungai Pahang while undergoing its PARA Predator Exercise on Sunday was found today.

In a statement, the Army said the drowned body of Lance Corporal Mohamad Azrin Mohamad Isa was found at 8.15 am by villagers in Kampung Serengkam, Maran, about 70km from the scene.

“The Army would like to express our deepest condolences to his wife, Nor Aqila Syafiqa Safuan, and the entire family and will provide appropriate assistance to ensure the wellbeing of the family.

“We also hope that the public will not spread the pictures of Lance Corporal Mohamad Azrin’s remains,” it said.

Mohamad Azrin, 25, a member of the Army’s Pathfinder Company, was undergoing a tactical training phase crossing Sungai Pahang from Kampung Batu Bor to Kampung Bohor Baru when he went missing at 4.40 pm on Sunday.

In the statement, the Army also expressed appreciation to Pahang police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Department, as well as other relevant agencies and villagers involved in the search and rescue operation which began on Aug 29. — Bernama