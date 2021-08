PENAMPANG: The body of a newborn baby boy was found in a plastic bag on a staircase at premises in Bundusan this afternoon.

Penampang district police chief, DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim, said that police received information about the discovery from a member of the public at 1.10 pm, and the medical team that arrived at the scene confirmed the baby had died about six hours before the body was found.

“The body was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kota Kinabalu for post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

He urged anyone who had any information on the incident to immediately contact the Penampang district police headquarters (IPD) at 088-723961 or the investigating officer, Inspector Azerina Ali Omar at 014-653 5238.

He said that the investigation was being conducted under Section 318 of the Penal Code. — Bernama