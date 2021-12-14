Body of newborn baby found in rubbish bin

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a newborn baby girl with her umbilical cord still intact was found in a rubbish bin near the multi-storey car park at the Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) Public Housing flats in Bandar Tun Razak here yesterday.

Cheras Police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the body was found by a DBKL cleaner at 5.50 pm.

“The body was taken to the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz for post mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body,” he said in a statement here today.

Muhammad Idzam said no arrest has been made so far and members of the public with information on the case are requested to channel the information by calling 013-2165881, Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2146 0584 / 585 or the nearest police station.-Bernama