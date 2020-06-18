Body of newborn found at Pangkalan Maras beach

KUALA NERUS: The body of a newborn baby boy was found floating at Pantai Pengkalan Maras, in Batu Rakit, here today.

Terengganu Police Criminal Investigations Department chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said the body, with the umbilical cord still attached, was discovered at 3.30 pm by members of the public, who then alerted the police.

“The body was brought to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) for post-mortem,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth, he added. -Bernama