SHAH ALAM: A body in scuba diving suit and strapped to an oxygen tank was found floating by fishermen about 8,7 nautical miles southwest off Sungai Besar, located 102.9 kilometre from here, yesterday evening.

Selangor Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director, Maritime Captain Mohd Rosli Kassim said fishermen contacted the MMEA after they found the body at about 3 pm.

He said an MMEA team and a Marine Police Force (MPF) boat went to the scene to locate the body and managed to find it at about 6 pm.

“The MPF took the body to the Sungai Besar Fishermen’s jetty at 9 pm before it was sent to the Sabak Bernam Hospital for identification process,” he said.

Mohd Rosli said the finding of the body is linked to an incident of a missing scuba diver in the waters off Sungai Besar on Aug 3.

In the case, a diver, Calvin Patrick Lazaroo, 27, went missing in the waters off Sungai Besar at about 10.30 am.

He was believed to have conducted dives with three others to tie a rope to a sunken boat but failed to surface.

A search and rescue operation was conducted in the area involving two MMEA assets, one asset from the Royal Malaysian Navy, two from MPF and the fishing community.

An aerial search was also conducted by aircraft from MMEA and the Royal Malaysia Police. -Bernama