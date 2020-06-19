Body of second drowning victim in Tenom found

KOTA KINABALU: The body of a man feared drowned in a boat capsize incident in Sungai Pegalan, Kampung Kalang Kanar, Tenom, yesterday has been found.

Tenom Fire and Rescue Station chief Zainal Sinsian said the body of Jun Kama, 40, was recovered at 9.49 am today, about 500 metres from the scene.

“The body was found by members of the public who were involved in a search and rescue (SAR) operation which began at 7 am today. The search for the third victim, Madrais Jun, 10, will continue,” he said when contacted.

In the incident at noon yesterday, the man and his two sons, aged 8 and 10, were washed away after their boat capsized while crossing the river.

The body of his eight-year-old son, Nazri Jun, was found yesterday. -Bernama