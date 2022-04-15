Body of unidentified man found at Jalan Sepang-Salak

SEPANG: The body of an unidentified man was found by the roadside of Jalan Sepang-Salak here this morning, with injuries to his abdomen, and his hands were bound with wires.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said police rushed to the location after being alerted of the discovery by an individual at 8.32 am.

He said the victim, who was in his 20s to 30s, was found wearing a white collared t-shirt, long black pants, and a face mask under his chin, and there were no traces of a BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Gurrain) injection scar on him.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the incident location was surrounded by oil palm plantations, and upon inspection, police found a sickle casing, three cigarette butts, a clump of hair and traces of blood near the victim.

The body was sent to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital for post-mortem.

He also urged the public whose family members have gone missing to lodge a report to assist in the investigation.-Bernama