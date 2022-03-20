Body of unidentified woman found in ravine

SEREMBAN: An unidentified body of a woman was found lying face down in a ravine at Kilometre 14 in Jalan Lama Bukit Putus, Paroi here this morning.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof(pix) said police received a report about the discovery at about 11.15 am lodged by Ulu Bendul Forestry Department office personnel.

He said the Forestry personnel informed the police that a man in his 50s found the body while jogging and taking photos of the area, adding that the staff then followed the man to the location and saw the body in a ravine under a bridge.

“Following that, the police together with the Forensics team and K9 unit of the Negeri Sembilan contingent police headquarters were deployed to the scene. The K9 unit did not find any trace that could assist in the investigation,“ he said in a statement here today.

Nanda said the victim was 4.6 feet (1.39 metres) tall, petite, wearing black track pants and a T-shirt and was not wearing any jewellery and had short, unpainted nails, adding that the body was sent to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

He also urged the public whose family members have gone missing to lodge a report to assist in the investigation.-Bernama