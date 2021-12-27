Body of unidentified women found floating in Sekinchan waters

SHAH ALAM: The body of an unidentified woman, believed to be in her 30s was found floating in Sekinchan waters by Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) here today.

Its director Maritime Captain Mohd Rosli Kassim said Selangor Maritime Operations Centre received information on the discovery from Subang Maritime Air Station at about 9.55 am, following which Perkasa 36 boat was sent to locate and retrieve the body.

“Around 1.15 pm, Perkasa 36 found the body clad in dark-coloured clothes. The body of the unidentified woman was sent to the Sekinchan Fishermen’s Jetty to be handed over to the police for further investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis confirmed the discovery.

MMEA urged those whose family members is missing or have relevant information to call Selangor MMEA at 03-21760627.