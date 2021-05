SHAH ALAM: The body of a woman, believed to be a local, was found floating in Sungai Rambai, in an oil palm plantation in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor, near here last Friday.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa, in a statement today, said the body was found at about 7.30 pm by passers-by, who then alerted the police.

He said the police had yet to ascertain the victim’s identity and urged those with missing relatives to contact the nearest police station or ASP Mohd Sufian Amin at the Kuala Selangor district police headquarters or telephone 012-6149580.

“The victim was clad in a maroon shirt and jeans,” he said, adding that the result of the post-mortem on the victim found bruises on the body. Bernama