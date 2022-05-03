Bologna coach Mihajlovic discharged from hospital after leukemia treatment

MILAN: Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic(pix) has been discharged from hospital after responding well to treatment for leukemia, the Serie A club said on Monday.

In a statement Bologna said that Mihajlovic had left the Sant’Orsola Hospital in the northern Italian city and was “in good condition”.

The Serbian, who has been battling the disease since 2019, had been hospitalised again in March due to a risk of a relapse.

Italian media reported that the 53-year-old would be rejoining his players for the final three matches of the current Serie A season with his team in 13th position.

Mihajlovic took over at Bologna in January 2019 after spells at the likes of Sporting Lisbon, AC Milan and Sampdoria.

He had a distinguished playing career in Serie A, winning the title with both Lazio and Inter Milan.

He also won the 1991 European Cup with Red Star Belgrade and the 1999 Cup Winners' Cup with Lazio.-AFP