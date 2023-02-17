Bomb incident in Yala leaves police officer dead, four others wounded

YALA (Thailand): A police officer was killed and four others were injured in a bomb attack in Bannang Sata in Yala, Thailand, today.

In the incident which took place at about 11.30am (local time), a group of police led by the Head of Criminal Investigation of Bannang Sata Police Station boarded a pick-up on their way to the scene of an attack that was reported on Thursday night.

Six vehicles at two locations in Bannang Sata were reportedly burnt in the treacherous attack.

Bannang Satar District Police Chief Pol. Col. Ranon Surawit said a bomb believed to be planted on the side of the road was detonated using a walkie-talkie when the pickup they were riding in arrived at the scene.

“As a result of the strong explosion, the pickup overturned.

“A group of men believed to be hiding in a nearby forest area also opened fire at the police vehicle,“ he told reporters at the scene of the incident.

Ranon said the Head of Criminal Investigation of Bannang Sata Police Station was hit by a bomb fragment and died at the scene.

“Four other policemen were rushed to a nearby hospital to receive treatment,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Thai Police Chief Pol. Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas has ordered the police to intensify efforts to track down the mastermind behind the explosion. -Bernama