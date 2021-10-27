Bomoh pleads not guilty to raping patient

PASIR MAS: A bomoh (traditional healer) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here, today, to raping a woman who was his patient on Oct 14.

Jusoh Jaafar, 67, claimed trial to the charge after it was read out to him before the Sessions Court’s assistant registrar, Rozaidi Yaacob.

The accused was charged with raping the 23-year-old woman in a room at a house in Bunut Susu, near here, at about 3 pm.

He faces between 10 and 30 years in prison and whipping if found guilty of the charge.

The court set tomorrow (Oct 28) for remention of the case before a Sessions Court judge.-Bernama