Bonnie wins the gold at 2022 Asia Oceania Open Para Powerlifting Championship

KUALA LUMPUR: National weightlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin(pix) emerged triumphant again, this time winning the gold at the 2022 Asia Oceania Open Para Powerlifting Championship in Pyeongtek, South Korea yesterday.

The 22-year-old was crowned champion in the men’s 72 kilogramme (kg) category with his best lift of 213 kg on his third attempt, according to the World Para Powerlifting website.

Sarawakian Bonnie lifted 203 kg on his first attempt, followed by 209 kg in his second attempt during the championship, which is a qualifying event to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He beat six other competitors, including Chinese athlete Hu Peng, who lifted 200 kg and Bekzod Jamilov (180 kg) from Uzbekistan, who won the silver and bronze respectively.

Bonnie had previously won the gold in the 2021 World Powerlifting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia last December and at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.-Bernama