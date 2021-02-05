Book: Police open two investigation papers, will summon Tommy Thomas - Acryl Sani

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have received seven police reports throughout the country regarding former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ book titled ‘My Story: Justice in the Wilderness’ that allegedly slandered many parties.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said the police will take every party’s statement involved and have opened two investigation papers regarding the case which will be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further investigation.

“So the matter will be handed to the investigating officer to take all the necessary actions needed,” he told reporters after inspecting a roadblock at Sungai Besi toll plaza here today.

He said Tommy would be called by the police to give his statement soon.

Yesterday, Thomas’ predecessor, former attorney-general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali was among those who lodged police reports regarding the contents of Thomas’ book that allegedly contained slanderous materials against him.

Mohamed Apandi said the report was made at the Sentul district police headquarters, in the presence of his attorney Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu.

In other developments, Acryl Sani said the leader of a China triad, Wan Kuok Koi who is also known as Broken Tooth and was previously wanted by the police on suspicions of being involved in gangsterism and cheating cases involving RM6 million, was not in the country.

“As far as what I’ve been informed, the subject is no longer in Malaysia and he was involved in a police investigation regarding a cheating case that happened in the country,” he said.

Wan had previously been sentenced to 14 years jail in Macau after being convicted for loan shark activities, money laundering and heading a criminal organisation, before being freed in 2012

Commenting on the enforcement of roadblocks during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period that is said to be lax, Acryl Sani said the claims were untrue and the reopening of more economic sectors has led to an increase in the number of vehicles at every roadblock throughout the country.

“The increase is significant compared to the previous MCO so the police have to inspect to ensure the public are with complete documents to travel.

“It can be said that throughout this period, more than 98 per cent of the public travelling possess proper documents, so we ask that everyone remain calm when going through roadblocks because the increase in vehicles had been expected,” he said. — Bernama