Bookstores must embrace change to survive

A TOTAL of 95 bookstores have closed since 2018 and 32 outlets were closed in 2020. There are less than 2,000 bookstores operating in the country and many are facing closure due to poor turnover and business.

In the old days, bookstores were the only source of information and content. Books were highly sought and I remember, especially during the year-end holidays, families would crowd bookstores to take advantage of the year-end sales. This is also the place where avid book readers frequent to get hold of the latest novels and award-winning Pulitzer published works.

I am sure many still remember when Harry Potter’s latest series by J. K. Rowling caused a sensation when young and old readers alike waited overnight at bookstores to purchase the newly-published books. Such was the enthusiasm and madness for print material.

Unfortunately, over the years with the advent of the digital age, e-books and the internet to source for information, books have become less desirable. The information and content consumption of digital media has made books redundant.

Information can be retrieved within minutes at the tap of a finger. In the old days, students had to labouriously churn book after book to search for information in the school or public library. Today, such information is easily accessible on the internet.

And since we live in a fast paced world which requires instant information and instant content, books are slowly facing extinction. Today’s information is out of date tomorrow and so books, which take time to publish, become obsolete the moment it is put on the shelf. The rapid information age has made books unable to cope with the pace.

Added to these are social media gadgets and devices, which have dented the reading culture. Books are not attractive and lively as social media apps. On top of this, books are expensive. So, the reading culture has become a dying habit.

Reading books are no longer a pastime activity, it has become a thing of the past. Today, the young and old are reading e-books on digital tabs. The pleasure of feeling paper, holding a book and turning its page has lost its glory.

Bookstores, which are store houses of books and knowledge, are becoming a dying trade. To add salt to wound, avid book readers can now purchase books online, which is easier and more convenient. By just typing the author’s name, title of the book, category or genre, a list is displayed, with information on the price and availability. Time is saved, as well as one gets to shop in the comfort of home, without any hassle and trouble.

I am in my mid 60’s and in the old days used to frequent bookstores, but now I too shop online using the many online platforms such as Book Depository and Better World books, which dispatch new and used books from the US. And they always have offers and promotions, which are emailed to me from time to time.

And due to the Covid-19 pandemic, even our own blockbuster “Big Bad Wolf” book sale have gone digital. In the early days, they used to have the books displayed in warehouses and were open 24 hours a day for a whole week, and book enthusiasts would rush with luggages to stock up on books. Over a million books were offered and it was the biggest book- selling event in the country.

What is in store for the less than 2,000 booktores remaining in the country? What fate awaits them? Hopefully, bookstores will reinvent themselves and come up with innovative and creative ways to recreate the book reading culture.

The traditional setting of bookstores has to change, while prices of books need to be marked down. Promotions and book sales have to be ongoing, with flyers sent to schools and educational institutions.

Bookstores should organise colouring, spelling, reading and storytelling competitions.

In conclusion, bookstores need to be relevant with the times to attract the younger generation.

