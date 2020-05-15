Boost introduces ‘boost payment link’ to help SMEs, micro business go cashless

KUALA LUMPUR: Homegrown lifestyle e-wallet, Boost has introduced the ‘Boost Payment Link’ a low cost and accessible contactless solution for merchants to help micro-and small-cash-based businesses remain operating.

In a statement today, it said many micro- and small-business owners who run cash-based businesses faced the risk of shuttering due to the sudden drastic drop in customers, as well as customers choosing to go cashless and limiting the use of banknotes as they sought cleaner and safer ways to transact.

Chief executive officer, Mohd Khairil Abdullah said contactless is now the new normal as the pandemic and movement restriction has changed the way businesses and consumers engage with each other.

“The ‘Boost Payment Link’ easily enables micro- and small- cash-based merchants to go cashless and protect their businesses with almost no investment required.

“All they need is a smartphone, a Boost account and data or WiFi connection. This is our way to help businesses build resilience and adapt with simple digital solutions and continue operating remotely, in a contactless manner that is also safer, cleaner and a more efficient way to do business amid the pandemic,” he said.

The company said ‘Boost Payment Link’ allowed merchants to easily send their customers a payment link via any messaging app such as email, SMS or WhatsApp and receive payments conveniently anytime, anywhere.

Customers can seamlessly make payments through the link without physically scanning a QR code.

Merchants are also able to eliminate the need to invest in a Point-of-Sale (POS) or payment terminal, which can be costly or have a static QR code to accept payments, it explained.

Boost said the new feature also allowed traditional cash-based businesses to receive orders and payments online upfront before delivering their goods or services.

Businesses wish to sign up to be a Boost Merchant can do so by visiting https://www.myboost.com.my/business/, fill-up the form on the homepage and a Boost representative will be in touch to help with the signing up process, it added. -Bernama