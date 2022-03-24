Booster appointment link, MySejahtera link experiencing technical issues: MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: Parents and guardians who have made booster dose appointments for teenagers below 17 years are urged to cancel them and not be present at the vaccination centres (PPV).

In a statement today, the Health Ministry’s MySejahtera unit said adults who have made an appointment to receive their fourth dose through the link sent through the MySejahtera application are also required to cancel the appointment.

“Since the appointments are sent out automatically, there have been some technical issues, where the system issued appointment dates for booster shots to teenagers aged 17 and below.

“There are some adults who have already received their booster shots, but have received appointment links for (another) booster dose,” it added.

According to the statement, it is ministry policy that booster shots are only given to those 18 and above, and no second booster or a fourth dose is to be administered to the public.

The statement said the MySejahtera technical team is rectifying the matter and apologises for any inconvenience caused.-Bernama